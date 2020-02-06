Cristiano Ronaldo on turning 35: By now I thought I'd be a fisherman in Madeira!

Cristiano Ronaldo thought by the age of 35 he would be a "fisherman in Madeira" and remains convinced of Champions League glory with Juventus.

The Portugal superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and reflected on a glittering career during which he has become acknowledged as one of the all-time greats.

Ronaldo has won top-flight titles in England, Spain and Italy, the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid, celebrated European Championship and Nations League glory with his country, and is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.



Read: On this day: What do Neymar, Ronaldo and Tevez have in common?

Such accomplishments were beyond the expectations of Ronaldo when he dreamed of becoming a footballer.

"At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira," he said to Canal 11.

"This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional footballer, but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won."

Ronaldo first lifted the Champions League with the Red Devils in the 2007-08 campaign and won four in the space of five seasons with Madrid between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

His first campaign with Juve ended with domestic success in Serie A but a quarter-final defeat to Ajax in Europe's premier competition means Ronaldo's desire for European success burns as strong as ever.

"To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again," he added.

"We know it's difficult, it depends on many factors, but it's possible because we have a good team.

"We must take one step at a time going forward."