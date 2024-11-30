Cristiano Ronaldo looked very amicable during the Saudi Pro League match against Damac as his side Al Nassr rode on his brace to win the match 2-0 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday.
Ronaldo scored from the spot and from open play, taking his tally to 915 career goals and helping his side climb three spots in the league standings. Al Nassr has 25 points off 12 matches and is five points short of table-topper Al Ittihad, which has a game in hand.
During the match, a young fan ran into the field, looking to take a selfie with the 39-year-old but was soon surrounding by security officials. However, the Portugal captain did not hesitate to stop the security as he hugged the fan and took a picture with him.
Watch the video below:
Ronaldo, who moved to Al Nassr after ‘mutually’ terminating his contract at Manchester United and has defied age, remaining a lethal attacker at 39.
ALSO READ: Ronaldo’s brace helps Al-Nassr beat Damac in Saudi Pro League 2024-25
He has scored 73 goals and assisted 18 more in 82 appearances for the Saudi side, winning the club’s maiden Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: PAK openers attack after 50-run stand to put IND under pressure
- India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI LIVE SCORE, Day 1: Rain continues to play spoilsport; Play likely to be called off
- WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo stops security to take selfie with fan after Saudi Pro League game
- Lucky to have watched Nadal play: International Tennis Hall of Fame president Patrick McEnroe
- ISL 2024-25: Arrival of Apuia at Mohun Bagan helped me play in my natural position, says Anirudh Thapa
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE