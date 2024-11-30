 />
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo stops security to take selfie with fan after Saudi Pro League game

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot and from open play, taking his tally to 915 career goals and helping his side climb three spots in the league standings.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 11:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Al Nassr against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo looked very amicable during the Saudi Pro League match against Damac as his side Al Nassr rode on his brace to win the match 2-0 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday.

Ronaldo scored from the spot and from open play, taking his tally to 915 career goals and helping his side climb three spots in the league standings. Al Nassr has 25 points off 12 matches and is five points short of table-topper Al Ittihad, which has a game in hand.

During the match, a young fan ran into the field, looking to take a selfie with the 39-year-old but was soon surrounding by security officials. However, the Portugal captain did not hesitate to stop the security as he hugged the fan and took a picture with him.

Watch the video below:

Ronaldo, who moved to Al Nassr after ‘mutually’ terminating his contract at Manchester United and has defied age, remaining a lethal attacker at 39.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo’s brace helps Al-Nassr beat Damac in Saudi Pro League 2024-25

He has scored 73 goals and assisted 18 more in 82 appearances for the Saudi side, winning the club’s maiden Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

