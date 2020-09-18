Football Football Criticism of Loftus-Cheek is very harsh, says Chelsea boss Lampard Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Monday but Loftus-Cheek was singled out for criticism by television pundits due to his lack of pace and poor passing. Reuters 18 September, 2020 22:36 IST "Ruben had a terrible injury, an injury that he worked very hard to come back from over the course of last season," Frank Lampard said (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 18 September, 2020 22:36 IST Chelsea manager Frank Lampard leapt to the defence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Friday after the midfielder was criticised for his poor performance in their season-opening win earlier this week.Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 on Monday but Loftus-Cheek was singled out for criticism by television pundits due to his lack of pace, poor passing and for often losing possession, leading to his withdrawal after an hour. However, Lampard said the criticism was unfair as the Englishman was still finding his feet after returning from an Achilles injury layoff last season and promised there was more to come from the 24-year-old.“I know Ruben's story probably second best to how he knows it,” Lampard told reporters ahead of Sunday's home clash against Liverpool.READ | Ings not interested in leaving Southampton, says Hasenhuettl “Ruben had a terrible injury, an injury that he worked very hard to come back from over the course of last season. (He) trained brilliantly to get fit again for the start of the season. I think if there is harsh criticism... it's certainly very harsh because to come back from an injury like he has, has been difficult for him and he's put a lot of hours into it.”Chelsea's match against Liverpool has already had a war of words between the two managers in the media with respect to the two clubs' transfer spending. However, Lampard said he does not expect to rekindle the rivalry that had led to a touchline spat between himself and Jurgen Klopp during Chelsea's 5-3 loss at Anfield in July.“I've got a huge amount of respect for him as a manager, I always have,” Lampard said. “What he has done at Liverpool in the course of time has been incredible. There's nothing in it for me. The competitive nature of the 90 minutes can always slightly boil over in different directions.”Lampard confirmed full back Ben Chilwell, defender Thiago Silva and wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech were not yet fully fit and would sit out the game at Stamford Bridge. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos