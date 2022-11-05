Football

Croatia football body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents

UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September, which were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants.

AP
NYON, Switzerland 05 November, 2022 08:26 IST
Croatia prepares for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before its opening game in Qatar.

Croatia prepares for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before its opening game in Qatar.

Croatia’s football federation was punished by UEFA on Friday for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup.

UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia hosts Wales in March to open their 2024 European Championship qualifying group. The Croatian football body was fined 20,000 euros ($19,900) for the discrimination and 23,000 euros ($22,900) for other incidents in Vienna.

Long-time tensions between Croatia fans and national football officials led to a game being stopped at Euro 2016 because of disorder in the stands.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up is in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

