Football

Roy Hodgson reappointed Crystal Palace manager

The former England manager will come out of retirement for the second time to take over the role from Patrick Vieira.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 13:54 IST
21 March, 2023 13:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: Roy Hodgson joined Watford on a short-term deal in January 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Roy Hodgson joined Watford on a short-term deal in January 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The former England manager will come out of retirement for the second time to take over the role from Patrick Vieira.

Premier League club Crystal Palace on Tuesday reappointed Roy Hodgson as its coach. The 75-year-old will be at the helm until the end of the season.

This means the former England manager will come out of retirement for the second time to take over the role from Patrick Vieira – who succeeded him in 2021. Vieira was fired last Friday after a 12-match winless streak. 

Meanwhile, Paddy McCarthy will take the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returns as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will be the goalkeeping coach.

Last January, Hodgson was appointed on a similar short-term deal to try and save Watford, then in the bottom three, from relegation. The club, however, could not achieve the target.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me,” Hodgson said in a statement. “Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us