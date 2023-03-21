Roy Hodgson reappointed Crystal Palace manager

Premier League club Crystal Palace on Tuesday reappointed Roy Hodgson as its coach. The 75-year-old will be at the helm until the end of the season.

This means the former England manager will come out of retirement for the second time to take over the role from Patrick Vieira – who succeeded him in 2021. Vieira was fired last Friday after a 12-match winless streak.

Meanwhile, Paddy McCarthy will take the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returns as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will be the goalkeeping coach.

Last January, Hodgson was appointed on a similar short-term deal to try and save Watford, then in the bottom three, from relegation. The club, however, could not achieve the target.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me,” Hodgson said in a statement. “Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”