Football Football Palace's Zaha subjected to online racial abuse by Villa fan The Ivory Coast international tweeted images of the messages he received from an individual on Saturday, which included one of members of the white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan. Reuters London 12 July, 2020 19:42 IST Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha posted on Twitter three screenshots of messages containing racial abuse from an Instagram account belonging to an Aston Villa fan. - Getty Images Reuters London 12 July, 2020 19:42 IST Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse on social media and the forward shared screenshots ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.The Ivory Coast international tweeted images of the messages he received from an individual on Saturday, which included one of members of the white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan."This is an absolute disgrace and should not be happening. We stand with you, Wilf, and anyone else who has to suffer such horrific abuse," Palace said on Twitter. Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020 Former Arsenal and Palace striker Ian Wright offered his support to Zaha."People like to make these experiences seem like it's not the norm for black people. It's always an outlier. 'Not one of us'. 'Not a real (insert club) fan'," Wright tweeted.READ: Black Lives Matter movement takes centrestage"These are real people and daily experiences. Sooner we accept it the better we can deal with it."When the English top flight restarted after a three-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all players had "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts instead of their names in the opening round of games.Teams have been taking a knee before matches kick off to show their support for the campaign.Aston Villa has pledged to investigate and issue a lifetime ban against the supporter who sent a shocking series of racially-aggravated messages.