UEFA Europa League: Daka scores four as Leicester beats Spartak Moscow 4-3

Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester City’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday.

With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes.

Spartak's Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign.

The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November before a final trip to Napoli in December.

Daka, who joined from Salzburg in the offseason, is the first Leicester player to score a hat trick in Europe. He is also the first Zambian player to do so for any club in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers).