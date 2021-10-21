Football Football UEFA Europa League: Daka scores four as Leicester beats Spartak Moscow 4-3 With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break. AP MOSCOW 21 October, 2021 10:40 IST Leicester's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the 4-3 Europa League win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. - AP AP MOSCOW 21 October, 2021 10:40 IST Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester City’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday.With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes. Patson Daka#UEL pic.twitter.com/Wym1IfSG8E— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2021 Spartak's Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign.The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November before a final trip to Napoli in December.Daka, who joined from Salzburg in the offseason, is the first Leicester player to score a hat trick in Europe. He is also the first Zambian player to do so for any club in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers). Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :