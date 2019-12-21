Daley Blind diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle

Netherlands international Daley Blind has been diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, Ajax has announced.

The former Manchester United defender suffered from dizziness in Ajax's Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10. Although Blind completed that game, he has not played since and was last week ruled out of his club's remaining matches in 2019.

Ajax has now confirmed Blind will remain in Amsterdam to continue his recovery when the team travels to Qatar for a mid-season training camp. "Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation," read a statement from the Dutch champion.

"The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax — Valencia match. It was then decided to place a subcutaneous ICD on Blind, a device that is applied under the skin. As a result of this operation, which took place yesterday [Friday], the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp at the beginning of January but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam."

Thank you all pic.twitter.com/7Z32bcwb5X — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) December 21, 2019

The severity of Blind's condition has not been revealed, but the player said he was "feeling good" in a video posted on Twitter shortly after Ajax's announcement.

"First of all, I want to thank you guys for all the messages you sent me. I really appreciate it and it helped me, so [it was] very kind and thank you for that," said Blind.

"Second, Ajax just posted an update online about my condition. The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and I'm trying to come back as soon as possible. Again, thank you for everything and I'll see you guys soon."