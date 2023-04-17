Football

Dani Alves in court to testify in sexual assault probe

Dani Alves was in court on Monday to testify to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him.

AP
17 April, 2023 15:18 IST
FILE - Brazil’s Dani Alves.

FILE - Brazil’s Dani Alves. | Photo Credit: AP

Alves has been in jail since January 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian football player has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

The court has denied Alves’ request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he was a flight risk. A trial has not been set.

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 39-year-old Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

