Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves in sexual assault trial

If found guilty, Alves would be prohibited from any type of work with minors for 10 years after his term, in accordance with Spanish law.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 21:53 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
The 40-year-old Alves has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested after an initial investigation by authorities.
infoIcon

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian football player Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year, a Spanish court said Thursday.

Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said this month there was enough evidence to open a trial. A date for the hearings was not yet set.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser.

Prosecutors also want Alves to pay 150,000 euros ($163,000) in damages to the victim, and to be prohibited from having any contact with her for an additional 10 years. They also want Alves to remain supervised for a decade after serving his prison term.

If found guilty, Alves would be prohibited from any type of work with minors for 10 years after his term, by Spanish law.

Under Spain’s new sexual consent law, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape could carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested after an initial investigation by authorities.

All of Alves’ bail requests have been denied because the court has considered him a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device while awaiting the court’s decision.

Prosecutors this week again opposed the most recent request for freedom made by Alves’ lawyers.

Alves won 42 titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

