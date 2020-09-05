Football Football Real Madrid's Ceballos returns to Arsenal for second loan spell Dani Ceballos will spend another season at Arsenal after a successful first spell last term that saw him play 37 games and score in the FA Cup quarterfinal. Reuters 05 September, 2020 11:21 IST Dani Ceballos sealed his place as a key midfielder in Arsenal's starting lineup after Mikel Arteta's appointment as coach. - AP Reuters 05 September, 2020 11:21 IST Arsenal has re-signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second season-long loan from Real Madrid after a successful first spell last term, the Premier League club announced on Friday.Ceballos made 37 appearances for the north London club last season, sealing his place as a key midfielder in the starting lineup in the second half of the campaign following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as coach.RELATED| Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona for upcoming season The 24-year-old Spain international also played a key role in the club's FA Cup title run, scoring a late winner in the quarterfinal victory at Sheffield United.“Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form,” Arteta said in a statement.“I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skillful player. We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off,” he added.RELATED| Chelsea signs Germany midfielder Kai Havertz on five-year deal The news follows Arsenal's capture of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes earlier this week.Arsenal, which finished eighth last season, started its campaign with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield and begins its league campaign at newly-promoted Fulham on September 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos