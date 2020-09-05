Real Madrid's Ceballos returns to Arsenal for second loan spell

Arsenal has re-signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second season-long loan from Real Madrid after a successful first spell last term, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Ceballos made 37 appearances for the north London club last season, sealing his place as a key midfielder in the starting lineup in the second half of the campaign following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as coach.

RELATED| Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona for upcoming season

The 24-year-old Spain international also played a key role in the club's FA Cup title run, scoring a late winner in the quarterfinal victory at Sheffield United.

“Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form,” Arteta said in a statement.

“I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skillful player. We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off,” he added.

RELATED| Chelsea signs Germany midfielder Kai Havertz on five-year deal

The news follows Arsenal's capture of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes earlier this week.

Arsenal, which finished eighth last season, started its campaign with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield and begins its league campaign at newly-promoted Fulham on September 12.