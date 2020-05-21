Football Football Ceballos reiterates desire to succeed at Real Madrid On loan in the Premier League at Arsenal this season, Dani Ceballos still wants to succeed at Real Madrid. Dejan Kalinic 21 May, 2020 10:40 IST Dani Ceballos in action for Real Madrid - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 21 May, 2020 10:40 IST Dani Ceballos has reiterated his desire to be successful at Real Madrid after his loan spell at Arsenal.Ceballos is on a season-long loan at the Premier League club but is contracted with Madrid until 2023.However, the nine-time Spain international is still eager to succeed with the La Liga giant, having arrived from Real Betis three years ago.READ: Artiz Aduriz re-wrote the book on strikers, even without the fairy-tale ending "I am a Real Madrid player … and any player in the world would like to play for Real Madrid," Ceballos told TVE on Wednesday."I have a contract with them for three more years and they are the ideal team to succeed."Ceballos is preparing for a return to Premier League action, with top-flight clubs in England returning to training this week.The 23-year-old revealed Arsenal players had returned no positive tests for coronavirus."We passed the tests and the truth is that the whole team has tested negative," Ceballos said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos