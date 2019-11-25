Alaba absent for Bayern as partner prepares to give birth

David Alaba will miss Bayern Munich's Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade as his partner is expecting the birth of their child.

The Austria defender is not part of the travelling party for Tuesday's Group B fixture, in a match where already qualified Bayern will clinch top spot with a victory.

Alaba has been filling in at centre-back for Bayern in recent matches due to long-term injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule, while Jerome Boateng missed wins over Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf through suspension.

Michael Cuisance is also missing from Hansi Flick's Bayern squad, with the French midfielder unavailable due to illness.