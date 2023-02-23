Football

West Ham owner Sullivan says independent regulator a waste of money

The club owner reacted after the government published a white paper on Thursday outlining the role of an independent regulator for the Premier League.

Reuters
23 February, 2023 19:57 IST
23 February, 2023 19:57 IST
David Sullivan said the league needs no regulation and insisted it already does a great job redistributing its massive wealth down the English soccer pyramid.

David Sullivan said the league needs no regulation and insisted it already does a great job redistributing its massive wealth down the English soccer pyramid. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The club owner reacted after the government published a white paper on Thursday outlining the role of an independent regulator for the Premier League.

A proposed independent regulator for English football will be a ‘total waste of money’ according to Premier League club West Ham United’s principal owner David Sullivan.

A government white paper published on Thursday outlined the role of the independent regulator, one of the recommendations of a fan-led review into the governance of the professional game.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew says the regulator will ensure a more sustainable course for the football industry, ensuring proper financial stewardship of clubs, suitable owners and greater fan engagement.

Also Read
Government proposes regulator to oversee English football

Sullivan, however, says the Premier League needs no regulation and insists it already does a great job redistributing its massive wealth down the English soccer pyramid.

“The regulator will have a huge staff that football will have to pay for. It will be a total waste of money. I bet it grows in size and cost every year,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The Premier League is the best run and most successful league in the world. It gives more to the lower leagues, the PFA (players’ union) and grassroots than any other league in the world. It’s a fantastic export.”

An independent regulator, the first of its kind for soccer in the world, is at the core of the government’s ‘A Sustainable Future - Reforming Club Football’ white paper published on Thursday.

The government will now work with stakeholders, including the Premier League and English Football League, before making it law. But Sullivan says the football industry should be left to manage itself.

“The government is doing this for a PR win,” added the 74-year-old said. “They think it will be good PR to be seen backing the ordinary football fan and smaller clubs but I bet you it won’t get them a single extra vote. I believe in free enterprise, not government interference.”

STRICTER CHECKS

The riches of the Premier League’s broadcasting deals mean clubs are hugely attractive investment opportunities for potential owners, notably from the United States and Middle East. An independent regulator would introduce stricter checks on potential owners.

Reacting to the publication of the white paper the Premier League says it recognises the case for change in football governance but that it is already implementing “stronger and more independent self-regulation.”

It said it will carefully consider the government’s plan but warns that too much interference could have “unintended consequences” and harm the Premier League’s competitiveness.

“We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success,” it said in a statement.

“It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.”

Responding to the government’s call for a fairer distribution of wealth through the leagues, the Premier League said it is already providing 1.6 billion GBP (1.93 billion USD) in financial support to the wider game in the current three-year cycle.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us