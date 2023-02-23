West Ham owner Sullivan says independent regulator a waste of money

A proposed independent regulator for English football will be a ‘total waste of money’ according to Premier League club West Ham United’s principal owner David Sullivan.

A government white paper published on Thursday outlined the role of the independent regulator, one of the recommendations of a fan-led review into the governance of the professional game.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew says the regulator will ensure a more sustainable course for the football industry, ensuring proper financial stewardship of clubs, suitable owners and greater fan engagement.

Also Read Government proposes regulator to oversee English football

Sullivan, however, says the Premier League needs no regulation and insists it already does a great job redistributing its massive wealth down the English soccer pyramid.

“The regulator will have a huge staff that football will have to pay for. It will be a total waste of money. I bet it grows in size and cost every year,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The Premier League is the best run and most successful league in the world. It gives more to the lower leagues, the PFA (players’ union) and grassroots than any other league in the world. It’s a fantastic export.”

An independent regulator, the first of its kind for soccer in the world, is at the core of the government’s ‘A Sustainable Future - Reforming Club Football’ white paper published on Thursday.

The government will now work with stakeholders, including the Premier League and English Football League, before making it law. But Sullivan says the football industry should be left to manage itself.

“The government is doing this for a PR win,” added the 74-year-old said. “They think it will be good PR to be seen backing the ordinary football fan and smaller clubs but I bet you it won’t get them a single extra vote. I believe in free enterprise, not government interference.”

STRICTER CHECKS

The riches of the Premier League’s broadcasting deals mean clubs are hugely attractive investment opportunities for potential owners, notably from the United States and Middle East. An independent regulator would introduce stricter checks on potential owners.

Reacting to the publication of the white paper the Premier League says it recognises the case for change in football governance but that it is already implementing “stronger and more independent self-regulation.”

It said it will carefully consider the government’s plan but warns that too much interference could have “unintended consequences” and harm the Premier League’s competitiveness.

“We appreciate the Government’s commitment to protect the Premier League’s continued success,” it said in a statement.

“It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest in our game.”

Responding to the government’s call for a fairer distribution of wealth through the leagues, the Premier League said it is already providing 1.6 billion GBP (1.93 billion USD) in financial support to the wider game in the current three-year cycle.