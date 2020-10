Transfer Deadline Day 2020: List of all major signings

A busy transfer deadline day saw several last-minute deals being negotiated across the leagues in Europe.



From Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal to Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani, here's a list of all the major signings and the clubs involved.

Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid to Arsenal

Fee - £50million



Edinson Cavani

Joins Manchester United as a free agent

Contract details - One-season deal with an option to extend for a further year



Alex Telles

Porto to Manchester United

Fee - £15.4million

Contract details - Four-year deal with an option to extend for a further year



Theo Walcott

Everton to Southampton

Contract details - One-season loan deal



Federico Chiesa

Fiorentina to Juventus

Fee - €50million

Contract details - Two year loan deal

Chris Smalling

Manchester United to AS Roma

Fee - £18.1million

Contract details - Three-year deal



Ben Godfrey

Norwich to Everton

Fee - £30m (reports)

Contract details - Five-year contract



✍ | Ben Godfrey has signed for #EFC from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal until the end of June 2025.



Welcome, @BenG0dfrey! #WelcomeGodfrey — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020

Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham to Hoffenheim

Contract details - Two-year loan deal

Facundo Pellistri

Penarol to Manchester United

Fee - £9m

Contract details - Five-year contract

Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal to Hertha Berlin

Contract detail - One-season loan deal

Excited to be back on the pitch and defend the colors of @HerthaBSC ! Let’s go ! #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/gqwg6xx7k8 — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) October 5, 2020

Robin Olsen

Roma - Everton

Contract details - One-season loan deal

Danilo Pereira

Porto to Paris Saint-Germain

Contract details - One-season loan deal with option to buy



Raphinha

Rennes to Leeds Utd

Fee - £17m plus add-ons

Contract details - Four-year contract

Matteo Darmian

Parma to Inter

Contract details - One-season loan deal with option to buy

Oussama Idrissi

AZ Alkmaar to Sevilla

Contract details - Five-year contract

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Joins Bayern Munich as a free agent

Contract details - One-season loan deal

Douglas Costa

Juventus to Bayern Munich

Contract details - One-season loan deal

Davy Klaassen

Werder Bremen to Ajax

Contract details- Four-year contract

Justin Kluivert

Roma to RB Leipzig

Contract details - One-season loan deal

Bouna Sarr

Marseille to Bayern Munich

Contract details- Four-year contract