Chennaiyin FC on the right track after difficult season - Debjit Majumder

Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder has been a familiar name in the top leagues of India for numerous years. And he is used to being away from home during festive season. This year marks his 10th year away from home during the Durga Puja.

“Even when I was playing for the Calcutta clubs, I couldn’t make it home as we always had some away games or training around this time. So, I think I am used to missing out on it,” the 34-year-old, who has been plying his trade for Chennaiyin FC since 2021-22, says.

Majumdar is among a rare group of players who have played for both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He played for East Bengal in the Indian Super League as well as the I-League, and also represented ATK in the ISL for two seasons.

“Growing up, I was an East Bengal fan, as that was the club my family supported. I watched the [Kolkata] derbies since I was 15, and I always wanted to play at that stage. So, when I got an offer from Mohun Bagan, my mom gave me the confidence to go ahead. The whole of my family supported Mohun Bagan while I was there,” he says.

Hard worker

At 5ft 9’, Majumder has always been one of the shortest keepers around. He feels it has made him work harder to achieve his goals. He is a two-time winner of the best goalkeeper award in the I-League (2014-15 and 16-17).

“This [height] is something which is not in my hand. People have pointed out my height throughout my career. But I have always had faith in my skills and I know how to make up for it. It has also motivated me to focus on other abilities like agility, speed and gathering. I have felt I have missed opportunities because people are quick to judge my goalkeeping skills solely based on my height. But I think I have proved people wrong with my career.”

Majumder had a forgettable first season for Chennaiyin after joining from East Bengal: the two-time ISL champion finished eighth in the league last season. He hopes his side will do better this time.

“We have a lot of new young, talented players and a new coach (Thomas Brdaric). All of us are bonding well. I believe that with more time and more matches, we will definitely get better. Durand Cup was a good step in that direction.”

Majumder is also excited about the recognition he is getting from local fans.

“I am used to people recognising me in Kolkata. But I didn’t expect fans to identify me here in Chennai. Really excited to play in front of these amazing fans.”