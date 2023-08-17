MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona names former midfielder Deco as new sporting director

The 45-year-old, who played for the Catalan club between 2004 and 2008, will replace Dutchman Jordi Cruyff. Cruyff, the son of Barca great Johan Cruyff, left in June after two years in the role.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 11:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former Portugal midfielder Deco interacts during the Soccerex Europe Convention.
Former Portugal midfielder Deco interacts during the Soccerex Europe Convention. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Former Portugal midfielder Deco interacts during the Soccerex Europe Convention.

Barcelona has appointed former Portugal midfielder Deco as the club’s new sporting director for the next three seasons, the LaLiga champion announced.

Neymar credits Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

The 45-year-old, who played for the Catalan club between 2004 and 2008, will replace Dutchman Jordi Cruyff. Cruyff, the son of Barca great Johan Cruyff, left in June after two years in the role.

“Deco will be in charge of setting Barcelona’s sporting philosophy and putting together the squad with the coach and the coaching and becoming head of the football section,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Barca, who claimed its 27th LaLiga title in the last campaign, said Deco and director of football Mateu Alemany would work together until the end of the close season despite the Spaniard formally leaving the club in June.

