Lovren's return to training big boost for Liverpool

Dejan Lovren returned to training with Liverpool on Tuesday after six weeks on the sidelines and said he felt "happy to be back".

The 30-year-old defender suffered a muscle injury in the final Champions League group game against Salzburg on December 10, with that blow compounding the loss of Joel Matip as manager Jurgen Klopp's resources were stretched.

Matip was back in full training last week, though, after recovering from the knee problem he suffered in October, and now he and Lovren will be targeting a first-team return with the Premier League leader.

Lovren and Matip have played a part at the back for Liverpool during its so-far highly successful season, with the Reds' rearguard marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez has started at centre-back alongside Van Dijk in recent Premier League games, with Croatian Lovren and Cameroon international Matip facing a battle to earn favour from Klopp ahead of the England defender.

Lovren posted a series of pictures on Instagram of himself in training on Tuesday, with the caption: "Happy to be back with the team."

Liverpool faces Wolves at Molineux on Thursday in its next league fixture.