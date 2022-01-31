Denmark international Christian Eriksen joins Brentford

Brentford has signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.

It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee



The Danish international will link up with Bees for rest of season



https://t.co/6cDQ91l2dl#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/r57bj2FLJp — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022

Eriksen left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in Serie A due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device he has had fitted.

Before signing for Brentford, Eriksen had been training just over the border in southern Switzerland and stepped up his preparations for a return last week by training with his former side Ajax.