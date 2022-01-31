Football

Denmark international Christian Eriksen joins Brentford

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June.

31 January, 2022 13:43 IST

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Brentford has signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.

 

Eriksen left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in Serie A due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device he has had fitted.

Before signing for Brentford, Eriksen had been training just over the border in southern Switzerland and stepped up his preparations for a return last week by training with his former side Ajax.

