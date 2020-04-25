Coronavirus: DFB-Pokal final postponed

The DFB-Pokal final has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 23, the game was officially postponed on Friday.

Bayern Munich is due to host Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Saarbrucken is scheduled to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals.

In a statement, German Football Association (DFB) president Fritz Keller said: "The DFB-Pokal final, in particular, as the glamorous final and highlight of every season, lives from the unique atmosphere in the stadium and from the flair in Berlin and both are decisively shaped by the fans.

"It is unfortunate that this particular game is also expected to take place without a spectator in the stadium, although of course we must first wait for the general official decisions and requirements."

The DFB said it was still aiming to complete its seasons by June 30. he Bundesliga is set to resume on May 9 in Germany, which has seen more than 5,700 deaths due to COVID-19.