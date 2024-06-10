MagazineBuy Print

Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024

Angel Di Maria edged closer to the goal tally of Diego Maradona when he scored for Argentina in the warm-up match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Illinois, USA, on Sunday.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 05:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against Ecuador.
File photo: Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

File photo: Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Angel Di Maria edged closer to the goal tally of Diego Maradona when he scored for Argentina in the warm-up match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Illinois, USA, on Sunday.

The winger scored his 31st goal for his country, taking his goal tally level with Gonzalo Higuain and just three short of Diego Maradona, who led the country to the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Di Maria is currently the joint-sixth-highest goalscorer for Argentina.

HIGHEST GOALSCORERS FOR ARGENTINA

Name Goals
Lionel Messi 106
Gabriel Batistuta 56
Sergio Aguero 41
Diego Maradona 35
Angel Di Maria 31
Gonzalo Higuain 31

Additionally, he also starred in his 139th match international for the Albiceleste, making his only the fourth Argentine with so many appearances on the global stage. Only Javier Mascherano, Javier Zanetti and Messi have more.

MOST APPEARANCES FOR ARGENTINA

Name Appearances
Lionel Messi 180
Javier Macherano 147
Javier Zanetti 145
Angel Di Maria 139
Roberto Ayala 115

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

