Di Maria scores against Ecuador to edge closer to Maradona, Zanetti before Copa America 2024

Angel Di Maria edged closer to the goal tally of Diego Maradona when he scored for Argentina in the warm-up match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Illinois, USA, on Sunday.
The winger scored his 31st goal for his country, taking his goal tally level with Gonzalo Higuain and just three short of Diego Maradona, who led the country to the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Di Maria is currently the joint-sixth-highest goalscorer for Argentina.
HIGHEST GOALSCORERS FOR ARGENTINA
|Name
|Goals
|Lionel Messi
|106
|Gabriel Batistuta
|56
|Sergio Aguero
|41
|Diego Maradona
|35
|Angel Di Maria
|31
|Gonzalo Higuain
|31
Additionally, he also starred in his 139th match international for the Albiceleste, making his only the fourth Argentine with so many appearances on the global stage. Only Javier Mascherano, Javier Zanetti and Messi have more.
MOST APPEARANCES FOR ARGENTINA
|Name
|Appearances
|Lionel Messi
|180
|Javier Macherano
|147
|Javier Zanetti
|145
|Angel Di Maria
|139
|Roberto Ayala
|115
