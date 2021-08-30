Football Football Man United winger Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal. Reuters 30 August, 2021 16:55 IST "Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement. - REUTERS Reuters 30 August, 2021 16:55 IST Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday."Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement.READ: Ronaldo completes medical ahead of Manchester United move - reports"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness."The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :