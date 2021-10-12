Liverpool's Jota released from Portugal squad due to injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and released from the national team, the country's football federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

Jota, 24, did not feature in Portugal's 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend.

Portugal is second in Group A with 13 points, one behind leader Serbia but with a game in hand. It hosts third-placed Luxembourg later on Tuesday.

Jota has been in impressive form for Liverpool this season, starting each of its last six games and scoring three goals.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Saturday at Watford.