Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record

Four days after becoming Napoli's all-time leading scorer, Dries Mertens has been given a contract extension with the club.The 33-year-old's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month. The financial details, however, have not been disclosed thus far. In the Coppa Italia semifinals against Inter Milan on Saturday, Mertens, who is currently playing his seventh season with Napoli, scored his 122nd goal for the side across competitions, eclipsing the previous mark established by Marek Hamsik.Diego Maradona is third on the list with 115 goals.Napoli will face Juventus in the cup final.