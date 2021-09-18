Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC plays out a tight 2-2 draw against Delhi FC

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC played out a tight 2-2 draw in the group stage match against Delhi FC in the Durand Cup on Saturday.

FULL TIME. The spoils are shared between the Blues and Delhi FC at the Mohun Bagan ground, and Group C will go down to the wire! #DFCBFC #DurandCup2021 #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/bmxS0Wo9hA — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 18, 2021

The Men in Blue drew first blood with Sivashakti taping in a blocked free kick from Ajay in the 27the minute.

Delhi FC started making its comeback in the second half with two quick goals from Willis Plaza in the 57th and 61st minute.

Bengaluru FC kept asking questions around the opposition box since it started trailing and got the result it was expecting - an equalizer to keep scores level at full time.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru FC steps into women's football with trials starting in September

The fight for a place in the quarter final will now go down to the wire with another ISL side, Kerala Blasters, eyeing for a place in the knockouts.