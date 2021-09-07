Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa starts with a 2-0 win over Army Green

Indian Super League side FC Goa started the season with a win by downing regimental side Army Green 2-0 in a group B match of the Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

The Goa side overcame starting blues and slowly got in the rhythm to easily overcome the Army Green challenge in the end.

Head coach Juan Ferrando fielded a young Indian side and a single foreigner apparently to assess the strength of the squad ahead of a gruelling season.



The Army side exploited FC Goa's early hesitancy to create a few good scoring opportunities in the first quarter of the action but failed to convert even a single of them.

FC Goa started making meaningful build-ups late in the second quarter and found the lead in the 35th minute when Makan Winkle Chothe set up a nice through pass on top of the box for Spain’s Alberto Noguera to find the target.

With persistent rains making it difficult for the sides, Devendra Murgaokar sealed the issue for FC Goa early in the second half.

Devendra fetched the insurance goal in the 59th minute when substitute Romario Jesuraj put up a nice assist for the former to finish the move.