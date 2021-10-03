Durand Cup LIVE FINAL Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: 130th final kicks off between the Black Panthers and the Gaurs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Durand Cup final being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the minute-by-minute update live from the stadium.

38' SHOT- A short corner taken by Mohammedan SC and Faisal takes a shot at goal with his instep. But it is straight at the keeper.

36' Faiaz with a floating ball inside the box but the cross has no direction as FC Goa sees it out without much fuss.

35' WHAT A STRIKE BY MILAN SINGH!!! However, it is not a goal as the referee had already blown the whistle before the player took the shot. What a goal that could have been.

It all started after Marcus' shot was blocked and the rebound was lashed in by Singh but the play had already stopped by the time. Match remains goalless.

33' Noguera brings down Joseph and it is a foul. Mohammedan freekick!!

Freekick takes a deflection and goes out for a corner.

33' Play resumes!!!

31' A welcome drinks break in the humid weather in Kolkata- both teams yet to properly test the opponent keeper.

30' BOOKING- Shaheen sees yellow for his crunching challenge on Devendra Murgaokar. He is the third player from Mohammedan to see yellow. The home team needs to be careful about their discipline.

29' Leander, in space, attempts a ball from the right flank but the cross is poor as Mohammedan clears the ball.

27' Noguera swings one in inside the box but the delivery has too much weight on it as Mawia collects the ball with ease.

26' BOOKING- Nikola becomes the second Mohammedan player to see yellow.

25' Nemil on the ground after a clash with Nikola. But he seems okay to continue.

25' Saviour Gama whips in a dangerous cross, which could have been fatal but there was no one present in the box to meet it.

23' Marcus finds himself in a dangerous position on the left flank and attempts a cross but Goa does a good job of blocking it as the attack dissipates.

22' Azhar Mallick playing a dangerous game as he is warned by the referee for shirt pulling. He needs to be careful as he is already on a yellow.

19' Faiaz steals the ball from a Goa player and makes a darting run down the right flank. He cuts back to Nikola but but he fails to keep the ball and the attack ends for Mohammedan SC.

16' A lively start to the game but no considerable threat posed by either team in the opening 15 minutes of the final.

13' BOOKING- Azharuddin of Mohammedan Sc with a reckless challenge. He sees the first yellow card of the evening.

12' SHOT- Nemil finds himself in space and takes a shot from distance but it is nowhere near the target as the ball sails above goal.

10' So no goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match unlike the two semifinals. Cup final nerves is a real thing after all.

7' CHANCE- Noguera with a beautiful cut-back from the left flank, which found both Nemil and Romario. A classic case of mix-up as the shot takes a bobble and reaches safely to the Mohammedan keeper.

5' Romario of Goa with a surging run from the right flank attempting a cross, but it is cut out. The player has not enjoyed a single successful cross throughout the tournament.

2' A lively start to the game as both teams have sniffed a goalscoring opportunity with attacking moves. It is rocking at the Salt Lake stadium.

1' KICK-OFF!!

AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!

05:40 PM- PRE-MATCH PRESENTATION!!

Pre-match presentation in full flow at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata - ANEESH DEY

05:30 PM- 30 MINUTES TO KICK-OFF!!!

The Salt Lake Stadium is ready. Players with the pre-match warmup before kickoff. - ANEESH DEY

LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Mohammedan SC XI: T. Mawia (GK), Vaz, Joseph, Ali, Milan, SH Shaheen, Nikola (C), Chullova, A. Mallick, Manoj, Sk Faiaz

Coach: Andrey Chernyshov

FC Goa XI: Kumar (GK), Sanson, Noguera, Leander, Romario, Saviour, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Garrido, Murgaokar, Papuia, Nemil

Coach: Juan Ferrando

MATCH PREVIEW

Local favourite Mohammedan Sporting will be banking on the vociferous support of its partisan supporters when they take on the Indian Super League giant FC Goa in the final of the Durand Cup football under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting, the first Indian club team to win the title in 1940, has been in fine form since the group league stage winning five and losing just once.

Sporting, which regained the crown in 2013, will be drawing inspiration from history and home advantage to upstage the notion of FC Goa’s invincibility.

Sporting will be hoping that the names like Marcus Joseph, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic retain the form that helped the team reach the final.

The three names were prominent in the team’s semifinal win against FC Bengaluru United.

FC Goa, the winner of the league winner’s shield in 2019-20, is a better side on paper with superior foreigners and Indian recruits.

But the Gaurs will be missing the Indian players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins and Sertion Fernandez, who are currently in Maldives on National duty. FC Goa felt their absence against Bengaluru FC in the semifinal, which the former won in sudden-death.

In the current situation youngsters like Muhammed Nemil , Devendra Murgaokar and seasoned Spaniard Edu Bedia will be playing a key role.

“I am happy because we are playing the final of this tournament. For me it is a good opportunity to know about the players.

We hope to play a good game against a good club from Kolkata. We hope to do the best tomorrow and win the match and the trophy for our supporters,” said the FC Goa Coach, Juan Ferrando, ahead of the match.

Mohammedan Sporting head coach, Andrey Chernyshov, said his boys will try to play fearlessly. “We will play against one of the best teams in India tomorrow.

I hope our supporters will get to see a nice game. We respect our opponent but we are not afraid because we know our strength. We had to work hard to reach the final but now that we are there we will just focus on the title.” he said.

