Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala and Army Red in quarterfinals

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC and regimental side Army Red Football Team registered contrasting wins in their respective Group D league matches to reach the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup football, on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Chisom Chikatara scored a hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) overwhelmed Assam Rifles 7-2 at Kalyani Stadium. Goan forward Beneston Barretto scored twice while Rahim Osumanu and substitute Sourav added one each to complete the impressive tally for GKFC. Assam Rifles reduced the margin through Soibam Roger Singh and Samujal Rabha.

In the other match of the same group at Salt Lake Stadium, Army Red got the better of Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC 2-1 to become the second regimental side to qualify for the knockouts.

Forward Liton Shil found the target for Army Red once in each half while Koustav Dutta scored the only goal for Hyderabad FC. Both Gokulam Kerala FC and Army Red were tied on top with seven points each after the completion of the group league stage but the former became the group winner based on a better goal average.