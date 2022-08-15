Football

Mumbai City announces 26-man squad for Durand Cup 2022

Mumbai City has included six of its new players including Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Team Sportstar
15 August, 2022 21:25 IST
Mumbai City FC manager Des Buckingham will be looking to guide his side to the title in its maiden appearance at the Durand Cup. Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City FC manager Des Buckingham will be looking to guide his side to the title in its maiden appearance at the Durand Cup. Focus Sports/ ISL | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City announced its 26-man squad for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup. This will be the Islanders’ maiden participation in Asia’s oldest club competition.

Des Buckingham-managed side arrived in Kolkata after a three-week pre-season camp in Dubai and will set up base in the City of Joy. Mumbai City has been slotted in Group B alongside Emami East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Rajasthan United and Indian Navy FT.

Six new Islanders including goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, midfielder Greg Stewart and forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz have been named in the squad in Mumbai City’s debut Durand Cup campaign.

MUMBAI CITY FC - DURAND CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy
Defenders -  Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Serigne Mourtada Fall, Huidrom Naocha Singh
Midfielders - Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte
Forwards - Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Jorge Pereyra Díaz

