Mumbai City announced its 26-man squad for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup. This will be the Islanders’ maiden participation in Asia’s oldest club competition.

Des Buckingham-managed side arrived in Kolkata after a three-week pre-season camp in Dubai and will set up base in the City of Joy. Mumbai City has been slotted in Group B alongside Emami East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Rajasthan United and Indian Navy FT.

Six new Islanders including goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, midfielder Greg Stewart and forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz have been named in the squad in Mumbai City’s debut Durand Cup campaign.