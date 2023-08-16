MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa beats Downtown Heroes, qualifies for knockouts

Goals by Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez and Devendra Murgaokar helped the Gaurs wrap up their Durand Cup group stage campaign with a win.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 18:54 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FC Goa players celebrate after scoring a goal against Down Town Heroes FC during a Durand Cup 2023 football match, at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati.
FC Goa players celebrate after scoring a goal against Down Town Heroes FC during a Durand Cup 2023 football match, at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FC Goa players celebrate after scoring a goal against Down Town Heroes FC during a Durand Cup 2023 football match, at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI

FC Goa notched up a 3-0 win over Downtown Heroes FC in its final group stage game to cement its spot in the knockout stages of the Durand Cup here on Wednesday.

Goals by Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez and Devendra Murgaokar helped the Gaurs wrap up their Durand Cup group stage campaign with a win.

FC Goa coach Gouramangi Singh made as many as six changes to the playing XI that started in the recent drawn encounter against NorthEast United.

The opening goal of the match came in the 19th minute, and it was a moment of sheer brilliance from Muhammed Nemil that set the tone for the Gaurs’ dominance.

Martinez orchestrated the play, deftly laying the ball off for Nemil with a cheeky backheel flick, and the 21-year-old, with a burst of pace and precision, advanced towards the goal and unleashed a thunderous strike from over 30 yards out.

The ball rocketed into the top corner of the net, rendering the Downtown Heroes goalkeeper helpless.

FC Goa continued to press forward, showcasing its attacking intent and fluid passing. Its efforts were rewarded once again in the 42nd minute, this time with Carlos Martinez making his mark on the scoresheet.

Following the change of ends, Downtown Heroes adopted a more physical approach to try and come back into the contest.

FC Goa, however, continued to create chances at will and should have added a third in the 72nd minute, when Noah Sadaoui found Martinez with a well-timed cross from the left. The Spanish forward, however, fired his attempt over the bar.

Finally, Devendra Murgaokar, who came on in the second half replacing Martinez, added the finishing touches for his team when he snatched the ball from the opposition goalkeeper and slotted home from close range in the last minute of stoppage time.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

FC Goa /

Downtown Heroes FC

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
