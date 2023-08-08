MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0

Apart from Noah, Rowllin Borges and the Spanish duo of Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez scored for Goa to hand Shillong Lajong its second loss of the tournament.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 18:48 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa in action.
FILE PHOTO: Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Noah Sadaoui registered the second hat-trick of the tournament as FC Goa began its Durand Cup campaign with a 6-0 rout of Shillong Lajong here on Tuesday.

Apart from Noah, Rowllin Borges and the Spanish duo of Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez scored for Goa to hand Shillong Lajong its second loss of the tournament.

Noah was at his usual best, keeping the Shillong Lajong side on its toes. The Gaurs took the lead in the 15th minute through Rowllin. Brandon Fernandes’ free-kick was flicked on by Devendra Murgaokar, which fell on the path of Rowllin, who coolly finished past goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.

ALSO READ | India to face host Malaysia in Merdeka Cup, a third final against Lebanon on the cards

Goa scored again within five minutes when Devendra Murgaokar was found by Brandon’s through ball. Devendra unselfishly passed the ball beyond the rushing goalkeeper to Noah, who had to just tap the ball inside an empty net to double their advantage.

Goa did not have to wait long for the third goal as Noah scored in the 26th minute through a left-footed finish after he was found in space from a pass from Brandon.

The second half was no different as Goa continued to maintain possession and play attacking football.

Noah was in the thick of every action for Goa as he set up the fourth goal. He rolled the ball to left-back Sanson Pereira, who found substitute Rodriguez in the middle of the box, and the latter finished past the goalkeeper in the 68th minute.

Martinez scored the fifth goal for the Gaurs in the 83rd minute. Noah’s cross was pushed away by the Lajong goalkeeper but it hit the rushing Martinez and the ball deflected into the goal.

Noah then completed a memorable match by completing his hat trick in the 86th minute..

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

FC Goa /

Shillong Lajong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: France sails into quarters after facile Morocco win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0
    PTI
  3. Indian football schedule, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24 calendar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football Asian Games schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co. to start against China; Blue Tigresses face Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manoj Tiwary withdraws decision to retire from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0
    PTI
  2. India to face host Malaysia in Merdeka Cup, a third final against Lebanon on the cards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb match postponed after fan dies in clashes
    AFP
  4. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  5. PSG signs Portugal striker Ramos on loan from Benfica
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: France sails into quarters after facile Morocco win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0
    PTI
  3. Indian football schedule, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24 calendar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football Asian Games schedule: Sunil Chhetri and Co. to start against China; Blue Tigresses face Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manoj Tiwary withdraws decision to retire from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment