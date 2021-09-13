Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa defeats Sudeva to book place in quarters

Muhammed Nemil and his Spaniard substitute Jorge Ortiz Mendoza scored a goal apiece as FC Goa defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 to record its second consecutive victory in Group B and become the third team to assure itself of a place in the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup football tournament here on Monday.

As rain lashed the city throughout the day, the players found the conditions difficult and witnessed a finish under the floodlights at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In the closing stages of the first half, midfielder Nemil scored through a powerful left-footer from outside the box to put the Goan team ahead.

Sudeva tried to catch up after the change of ends but could not succeed.

Goa doubled its lead in the 80th minute as Mendoza shot from outside the area to beat keeper Legend Singh, who replaced the first-choice custodian Sachin Jha due to an injury.

Sudeva, which suffered its second successive loss, reduced the margin through William Pauliankhum’s penalty conversion in injury time.