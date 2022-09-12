Durand Cup QF4: Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, when and where to watch, live streaming info, India telecast

Defending ISL champion, Hyderabad FC will be up against I-League side Rajasthan United in the last quarterfinal of Durand Cup at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.
The Manolo Marquez-managed side qualified for the knockout stage after topping Group C. Meanwhile, Rajathan United had to scrap through Group B in second place, where it overcame ATK Mohun Bagan and Emami East Bengal in the process.
In fact, the I-League side was unbeaten against both the Kolkata giants in its group and even beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in its opener.
PREDICTED 11
Hyderabad FC : Gurmeet (GK), Chinglensana, Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Manoj, Victor, Tavora, Chhangte, Chianese, D’Silva, Ogbeche
Rajasthan United FC: Bhaskar (GK), Tarif, Ambekar, Hardik, Puneet, Anil, Gyamar, Omar, Harmanjot, Francesc, Pedro
Rajasthan United, despite the magnitude of its success in this tournament, will struggle against the reigning ISL champion, who has Bartholomew Ogbeche still firing up front.
When and where will the Durand Cup Quarterfinal 4 be played?
The HFC-RUFC match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata and is scheduled for a 6.00 pm kick-off.
Where can I watch the Durand Quarterfinal?
The Durand Cup QF – HFC-RUFC – will be aired on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
Sports18 is available on Tata Play (Channel No. 488), Airtel Digital (Channel No. 293), JioTV+ (Channel No. 262 – SD, 261 – HD) and Sun Direct (Channel No. 505).
Where can I live stream Durand Cup Quarterfinal?
All the Durand Cup Quarterfinals will be live streamed on Voot and JioTV.