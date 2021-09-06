Durand Cup Half Time: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Sudeva FC Delhi, second half updates now

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Groub B match of Jamshedpur Fc vs Sudeva Delhi FC being played at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground, Kolkata. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

HALF TIME!

Jamshedpur finishes the first half with a lead, while Sudeva continues to ask question from set-pieces. Will the side from Delhi make a comeback ? Keep following this space for live updates.

45+1' YELLOW CARD! Jitendra of Jamshedpur FC gets the first booking of the match.

44' MISS! Sanga misses the goal as he heads the ball off target. Jamshedpur lucky to not have good set pieces go against it.

43' Foul for Sudeva as Mohit is brought down by Advait. Chance for a set piece.

41' MISS! Meitei takes a shot as the ball skims past the woodwork. Jamshedpur is not looking to stop for the half-time whistle.

38' Ruatmawia tries to make another run for goal, but the ball just over shoots. Jamshedpur remains on top since the goal.

35' MISS! Left Back William heads the ball that narowly misses Jamshedpur's goal. End-to-end stuff this

33' GOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!!!!! Lalruatmawia makes a run to flick it past the goalkeeper as Jamshedpur takes the lead.

Jamshedpur FC 1 - 0 Sudeva FC Delhi

32' Jamshedpur trying to play the long ball up front but Kima still holds fort.

30' Kima holding the Sudeva fort well as Meitei continues to make runs along the wings. The former DSK Shivajians player is showing exactly why he is the captain of his team.

27' Almost half an-hour to the game, but no real one to one chances yet. Jamshedpur still in control in the midfield.

25' A side-footed shot form Advait as the ball misses the goal.

23' FOUL! Meitei concedes a foul from a position that saw a goal yesterday, but the ball goes over. The score still 0-0.

20' Metei clears the ball as the coach applauds the clearance. "Man-marking! (Man le)" shouts the Jamshedpur FC coach

17' Kuki takes a shot for Sudeva, as it deflects out for a corner.

16' A SHOT! Meitei takes a shot for Jamshedpur but the ball flies off-target. No real questions asked to goalkeepers on either end so far.

14' Sudeva shouting to keep the ball on the ground as his players shoot twice off-target.

14' Nikhil Barla makes another run, which was eventually intercepted by Sudeva. Nikhil and Advait making the job easier for Jamshedpur to ask questions.

12' Jamshedpur keeping the game in its opponents half, pressing high. Sudeva, on the other hand, is trying to build up something in the midfield.

10' Sudeva playing in back passes with long-ball attempts for interception, while Jamshedpur is marking its opponents very well.

9' Sudeva FC's attempts fro the wing halted by Jamshedpur as the ball is thrown into play again.

8' Jamshedpur moving forward with Barla now the architect....but is ruled off-side.

4' Jamshedpur playing the ball forward through a corner. Advait playing well in the middle of the park.

Kick off: The Game begins! Jamshedpur playing from left to right and Sudeva FC on the other end

Line-ups:

Jamshedpur FC Staring XI: Jitendra Singh, Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Advait Sumbly, Nikhil Barla, Kojam Beyong, Lalruatmawia, Vikas Singh, Telem, Sorokhaibam

Sudevs FC Starting XI: Kabir Kohli, Lotjam, Subho Paul, Sairuatkima, Kharpan, Korou Singh, William, Sukhan Deep Singh, Renthlei, Mohit Singh, Khogsai

Match Preview

Jamshedpur FC will kick off its campaign in the Durand Cup against Sudeva Delhi FC in group B, which is well being considered the group of death as title contender FC Goa and 2016 Durand Cup winner, Army Greens are also in it.

Delhi's first side in the Durand Cup, Sudeva FC has Bhutanese manager Chencho Dorji in the dugout, the first man from Bhutan to lead an I-League side.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand, continue to march under the tutelage of former Burnley manager Owen Coyle.

The top two teams from eah group will advance to the quarter finals and the final of Durand Cup will take place on October 3, 2020.

Complete Jamshedpur FC squad

Goalkeepers: Rehnesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Subhash Barua, Stephen Eze, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, PC Laldinpuia, Anas Edathodika, Narennder Gahlot, Jitendra Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Boris Singh, Karan Amin, Billu Telli, Gaurab, Sapam Kennedy Singh, Alex, Gorachand Mamdi Forwards: Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Komal Thatal, Jordan Murray, Nerijus Valskis, Ishan Pandita



Complete Sudeva Delhi FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Sachin Jha, Ashish Sibi Defenders: Ngaraipam K, Prashant Choudhary, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Pradison Mariyadasan, Augustin Fernandes, Harbamon Timung, Abhishek Ambekar, Akashdeep Singh, Mohit Singh, Pawan Joshi Midfielders: Mohit Mittal, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Souvik Das, Sinam Maichael, Ansh Gupta, Pintu Mahata, William Pauliankhum, Vanlalzahawma Forwards: Jonah Kamei, Ishan Rozario, Ngangbam Naocha, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Manvir Singh, Shubho Paul, Lalawmpuia Ralte, Rostam P



Where can you watch?