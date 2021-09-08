Durand Cup 2021 Delhi FC vs Indian Navy LIVE: 1-1, Sreyas equalizes for Indian Navy, live

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group C Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Durand Cup game being played at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground, Kolkata. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

39' Anwar goes a for a long distance free kick, and pretty much like every long range shot from Delhi, this too flies long way off target

37' Another through ball for Navy as Pintu passes it to Harikrishna who's cross dies down the attack

34' Delhi almost conceded yet another goal with a bullet header from Manvir Singh. The ball missed the target, but Delhi was left ball watching

33' MISS! Nihal's through ball again almoost through to the goal as Navy's forward misses the ball to keep the scores level

30' Half an hour into the game and Indian Navy now back into the game really well as it take a corner which is caught by Manvir.

29' Himanshu takes a shot from long distance but the ball whizzes past the goal.

26' GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLL!!!! Sreyas makes a run and takes a shot to equalize for the Indian Navy. Scores back square an an assist for Nihal.

24' Shaiza's through ball just too much for Barboza as the ball goes out of play for a goal kick.

23' Plaza and Ceesay, who both used to play for Churchill Brothers FC is pairing up again to show their magic in the final third.

21' GOAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Plaza takes a hit that beats the goalkeeper to give Delhi the lead

Ceesay makes a run with the ball missing him as it lands for Plaza who takes a shot.

19' Ceesay takes a long distance shot which misses the target. Delhi's first real attempt of the game.

17' Brazilian Barbza goes to the ground after a tackle from behind as Delhi get a free kick. Karandeep flies the ball in which lands in the opposition goalie's gloves easily.

15' A delicious ball in from Karandeep from the corner, but Plaza's header not sharp enough to cut through Navy's defence.

14' Both the teams in a group with two Indian Super League heavyweights. But the Durand Cup is known for updates.

It remains to be seen of the 2021 edition of the tournament will present some.

11' Barbosa runs to become a decoy as Anwar's free kick flies over the post for Delhi

10' A foul against Indian Navy as Harikrishna misses the ball to concede a foul. Delhi get a free-kick from a scoring position

9' A slip from Delhi's midfield as Ceesay recovers to push the ball forward. No real built-up after the same. Game goes on.

7' Karandeep goes long for Delhi, but misses any receivers. The match showing no sign of quick attacks for now

5' Ceesay trying to build the game with off ball movements as the ball remains primarily in the midfield.

3' Anwar's challenge as Indian Navy's Nikhil barges into Delhi's defence, but eventually gets up

KICK OFF! Match Begins. Willis Plaza kicks off the ball to start the game.

Delhi FC in black and grey mosaic shirts playing from left to right while the Indian Navy in white playing from the other end.

Line-ups:

Delhi FC XI: Anwar Ali, Anwar Ali Sr., Willis Plaza, Barboza Jr., Himanshu Jangra, Suraj Singh, Manvir Singh (GK), Shaiza, Ceesay, Karandeep Singh, Victor Philip

Indian Navy XI: Dalraj Singh, Britto, Pintu Mahata, Novin Gurung, Navjot Singh, Harikrishna, Jijo, Sreyas, Nihal, Bhaskar, Pradeesh

Match Preview

Matchday 4 of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup will see action from Group C get underway when I-League side Delhi FC takes on the Indian Navy Football Team at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground.

Indian Super League heavyweights Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC are also in this group.

As a result, Delhi FC or Indian Navy, both will look to ascertain three points to make the cut into the play-offs.

With the number of young players in the current Delhi FC squad, its game against the Indian Navy will make for an exciting youth versus discipline encounter.

The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.

Earlier, FC Goa registered a hard-earned 2-0 victory over the regimental side Army Green football team at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK) on Tuesday.

Goals from Alberto Noguera Ripoll (35') and Devendra DhakuMurgaokar (59') sealed the deal for the Gaurs on a rainy afternoon in Salt Lake.

Complete Delhi FC squad

Goalkeepers: Lovepreet Singh, C. Tongbram, Nitish Mehra, Gurjeet Singh, Manvir Singh, S. Mallick Defenders: Y. Raju, Karandeep, Suraj Singh, Shahid Wani, N. Chandan, Naorem Singh, Anwar Ali, Anwar, Samuel Shadap, Simranjeet Singh Midfielders: Nikhil Pal, A. Henba, S. Malik, Adhiraj Kundlas, Chaman, Sourabh Sharma, Jagmeet Singh, K. Singh, Ojas Singh, Akshay Raj Singh, K. Choudhary, M. Inam, Nikhil Mali, Thingnam Singh, L. Bohham, S. Hazra, Sukhpreet Singh, F. Temur, Lalrinchhana, M. Shahjahan, D. Ceesay Forwards: R. Shaiza, S. Gurung, E. Philip, S. Barboza Jr., W. Plaza, A. Dipanda, Muhammed Ajaruddin Shah, Himanshu Jangra



Complete Indian Navy Squad

Goalkeepers: Bhaskar Roy, Robinson R. Defenders: Dalraj Singh, Shahir S, Abhishek Joshy, Sarbhjit Singh, Anoop Pauly, Vivekananda S, Pradeesh C, Novin Gurung, Harikrishna AU Midfielders: Muhammed Inayath, Hardik Kanojiya, Navjot Singh, Jijo F, Vijay J, Britto PM, Pintu Mahata Forwards: Riyad B, Bibake Thapa, Benno BA, Nihal Sudeesh, Sreyas V. G.



