Durand Cup Live: FC Goa vs Army Green in Kolkata

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's blog of the Groub B match of FC Goa vs Army Green being played at the Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute update.

Match Preview

The third day of the 130th Durand Cup will feature 'Group of Death' (Group B) featuring Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa up against regimental side Army Green football team.

The Gaurs will remain determined to make a mark in its maiden Durand Cup appearance, and nothing less than a win would suffice for FC Goa's head coach Juan Ferrando.

Weighing in how his side has been preparing for the Durand Cup opener, he said, "We are working with a lot of young players. We are happy because step-by-step we are improving and now at this moment, our target is to work like a cohesive unit."

"Durand Cup is very important for us. For us, it's an added bonus that we get to play competitive games during our pre-season preparations."

Coach Ferrando also mentioned that his side will be dealing with more pressure as opposed to its regimental opponents, and somehow that might play a role in the final outcome.

"They know about their team, they want to enjoy and play good. They do not have same pressure like us. We have more pressure, but every team wants to attain success, do the best and fetch 3 points", he added.

Army Green football team defied incredible odds to win the Durand Cup in 2016.Incidentally, they remain the last side from the armed forces to lift the three coveted Durand trophies.

The side has had a knack of causing upsets in the past and may well do it again on Tuesday.

Head coach of Army Green, MG Ramachandran said, "We have been training hard. Game may turn in favour of any side at any moment.”

“We are confident in getting a win, since we have poured our heart and soul into this coveted tournament. Yes, we have our history but that is now old. We believe every day has a new challenge and one has to deal with it on a day-to-day basis.”

“We will put our best foot forward."

The match is slated for a 3pm kick-off at the Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Complete FC Goa squad

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Brison Fernandes, Md. Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco



Complete Army Green Squad

Goalkeepers: Roluahpuia, Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir, Gagandeep Singh, Sarath Narayanana M, Debasish Ghosal Defenders: Subash P Limbu, Sebin Varghese, Chanabam Samananda Singh, Vikas Zanje, Vibin TV, Stanislaus CS, Ramandeep Singh, Nitin, Ayush, Bikram Limbu Midfielders: Shubham Rana, Muzammil MM, Soubhagyan Somaraj, Oinam Gautham Singh, Sochin Chhetri, Sukesh Leon K, Alan Thapa, Roel Lepcha, L Nanish Singh, L Deepak Singh, Bikash Budhthoki Forwards: PC Lallawankima, Dip Majumdar, Kamginlun Kipgen, Khundongbam Somananda Singh



Where can you watch?