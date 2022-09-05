FULL TIME

Chennaiyin FC takes the last quarter final spot. Six ISL teams and two I-League teams in those eight. CFC was in control throughout and this was a well deserved win for the ISL side.

90’

Chennaiyin FC shuffles its players around. Captain Anirudh Thapa gets a well deserved early substitution. He has been brilliant today. A goal, an assist and a commanding performance in the middle of the park from the Indian international.

80’

That goal seems to have put the game beyond NEROCA, who has committing even more men forward with no results. Chennaiyin FC would be happy with the way it has played this game and how well it got out of the situation.

71’

CFC SCORESS AGAIN!!! Anirudh Thapa swings in a freekick from the right and Vafa climbs highest to pump it in. That should be it for Chennaiyin.

70’

NEROCA committing more men forward and this means CFC has a lot more space to counter-attack. A freekick down the left and CFC concedes an unnecessary corner from it. But NEROCA fails to capitalise.

60’

Chennaiyin slowing down the game and NEROCA is unable to take control of the game. This is playing right into the hands of CFC, with the game drifting.

55’

NEROCA wins a corner down the right. But CFC defense holds together to prevent any danger. Chennaiyin needs another goal to coast to safety.

50’

Second half starts and Chennaiyin FC continue where it left off. The doubled down on possession and pin NEROCA to its box.

45’

CFC creates a chance through a corner. Rahim Ali’s corner, but Poirei handles it with ease. NEROCA unable to create chances as well as it could in the early phase of the game and referee calls time on the first half. CFC leads NEROCA by 1-0.

39’

CFC wins a freekick in the left flank. Rahim Ali is the one to take it and he clatters it straight to the wall. CFC tries to attack through the right, but NEROCA’s defense holds tight.

35’

NEROCA is finding it harder to move the ball upfield with Chennaiyin pressing hard and high. NEROCA needs to score at least twice to make the quarter finals.

30’

Chennaiyin attacks via left through Rahim Ali. NEROCA blocks the cross and the ball lands to Ninthoi, whose cross goes blazing across the post. Good move by CFC.

24’

Chennaiyin FC is in a comfortable position right now. A draw would also mean it goes through and it looked in control except for that one shot from NEROCA.

19’

NEROCA is clearly taken aback by that opener. It is trying to build up from the back, but CFC defense holds on well enough.

15’

THAPA SCORES!!! Chennaiyin skipper Anirudh Thapa opens the scoring with a right footed finish from inside the box.

12’

NEROCA wins another corner. Much better delivery this time, but CFC defense clears it away. But NEROCA wins another corner. Jakhonov thunders the rebound and it thumps the crossbar. First real chance of the game. SOME SHOT!!

8’

Both sides are yet to establish themselves in the game. NEROCA wins the first corner of the game, but it is wasted. Ninthoi drives down the left and creates the first chance of the game for CFC. But the finish is weak and Poirei gets it in his grip.

4’

The final game of the Durand Cup group stage kicks off. Just one spot left in the quarter finals and we have two contenders - Chennaiyin FC and NEROCA FC. The latter at its home ground, looking to pull one overs its ISL counterpart.

LINEUPS

Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in the last group match of the Durand Cup and a place in the last eight will be up for grabs.

Both teams have played three matches and won one, lost one and drawn one. As things stand, Army Red is in second place while Chennaiyin FC and Neroca FC sit in third and fourth places, respectively.

Here is how the group looks before the final match:

Group C

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Hyderabad FC (Q) 4 3 0 1 8:2 9 2 Army Red 4 1 2 1 4:4 5 3 Chennaiyin FC 3 1 1 1 7:6 4 4 Neroca FC 3 1 1 1 3:4 4 5 TRAU FC 4 1 0 3 4:10 3

Durand Cup rules

If two or more participating Teams have obtained an equal number of points, the following criteria shall be applied to determine their ranking (in descending order):

(a) Higher number of points obtained in the matches between the Participating Teams concerned

(b) Superior goal difference resulting from matches between Participating Teams concerned. Goal difference shall be calculated by deducting goals conceded by respective Participating Team in the League Round from goals scored by them

(c) Goal difference in all the matches

(d) Higher number of goals scored in the League Round by the Participating Teams; and

(e) Drawing of lots.

The team that wins today’s game between Neroca FC and Chennaiyin FC will qualify.

If it is a draw, the goal difference of the three teams in all the matches of the group will determine the second qualifier.

As Chennaiyin has the better GD among these three, it will be the ISL side who will go through.

