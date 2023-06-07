Shillong, Kokrajhar new venues for Durand Cup

Published : Jun 07, 2023 19:46 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The upcoming edition will see the participation of Shillong Lajong FC. Matches will also be played in Kolkata and Guwahati. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and Assam’s Kokrajhar will be the new venues for the 132nd Durand Cup football tournament, to be held from August 3 to September 3.

On the occasion of the announcement of the new host cities on Wednesday, Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, of Indian Army said, “We are extremely happy that we are taking the legend of Durand this year to Shillong. Kokrajhar has also been added as a new host city and this will help grow the sport in Assam.”

The upcoming edition will see the participation of Shillong Lajong FC. Matches will also be played in Kolkata and Guwahati.

Bengaluru FC emerged as champion in the previous edition of the tournament. Sunil Chhetri’s men clinched the coveted trophy after securing a narrow 2-1 win against Mumbai City FC, courtesy of goals from N.Sivasakthi and Alan Costa.