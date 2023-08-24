Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian army for spot in semifinal

PREVIEW

NorthEast United FC will take on the Indian Army Football Team in the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning two and splitting points in their respective groups. The Highlanders are taking part in this historic competition for the second time.

Drawn in Group D, their season began with a 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong in which Parthib Gogoi scored his first senior hat-trick. Buoyed by that result, Juan Pedro Benali’s side faced fellow Indian Super League side FC Goa and held the lead twice, ultimately settling for a draw.

And to conclude the group stage, NEUFC had to come from behind to register a 3-1 win and progress into the last eight as one of the top two best second-placed teams.

The Indian Army FT clinched seven points in the group stage, beating Bodoland FC, Odisha FC, and holding Rajasthan United to a draw in Group F. Such has been their performance that IAFT have the joint-best defence in the competition alongside Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.