MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian army for spot in semifinal

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning two and splitting points in their respective groups. The Highlanders are taking part in this historic competition for the second time.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 13:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC in action during the Durand Cup.
Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC in action during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Parthib Sundar Gogoi of NorthEast United FC in action during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PREVIEW

NorthEast United FC will take on the Indian Army Football Team in the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Durand Cup on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

RELATED | Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw details

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far, winning two and splitting points in their respective groups. The Highlanders are taking part in this historic competition for the second time.

Drawn in Group D, their season began with a 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong in which Parthib Gogoi scored his first senior hat-trick. Buoyed by that result, Juan Pedro Benali’s side faced fellow Indian Super League side FC Goa and held the lead twice, ultimately settling for a draw.

And to conclude the group stage, NEUFC had to come from behind to register a 3-1 win and progress into the last eight as one of the top two best second-placed teams.

The Indian Army FT clinched seven points in the group stage, beating Bodoland FC, Odisha FC, and holding Rajasthan United to a draw in Group F. Such has been their performance that IAFT have the joint-best defence in the competition alongside Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Live Streaming Info
When and where is the NEUFC vs IAFT Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
NEUFC vs IAFT match will kick off at 6 PM on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati
How to watch NEUFC vs IAFT?
The match can be watched live on  Sony Ten 2 and  Sony Ten 2 HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the  Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian army for spot in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Ram Baboo finishes 29th in 35km race walk final, Martin wins gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Teams, pots, format explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. American men’s U.S. Open drought poised to continue, says McEnroe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian army for spot in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Teams, pots, format explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi says he wants to ‘enjoy every moment’ of career
    AFP
  4. Denying Russian player visa to enter Britain huge injustice, says coach Lucescu
    AP
  5. Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Info: NorthEast United takes on Indian army for spot in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Ram Baboo finishes 29th in 35km race walk final, Martin wins gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League Draw Live Updates: Streaming info; Teams, pots, format explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. American men’s U.S. Open drought poised to continue, says McEnroe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment