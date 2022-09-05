Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy today and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 144th Durand Cup.

Rajasthan United had begun the tournament by pulling off a huge upset as it beat the fancied ATK Mohun Bagan. Though the I-League side fell to a huge loss against Mumbai City FC (5-1), it still qualified for the knockouts.

This is the scenario in Group B. Sportstar takes a look at how Rajasthan United pipped ATK Mohun Bagan for the second spot.

Group B

Teams M W D L Gf/GA PTS 1 Mumbai City (Q) 4 2 1 1 13:7 7 2 Rajashtan United 4 2 1 1 6:7 7 3 ATK Mohun Bagan 4 2 1 1 6:4 7 4 Emami East Bengal 4 1 2 1 4:4 5 5 Indian Navy 4 0 1 3 1:8 1

Durand Cup rules

If two or more Participating Teams have obtained an equal number of points, the following criteria shall be applied to determine their ranking (in descending order):

(a) Higher number of points obtained in the matches between the Participating Teams concerned

(b) Superior goal difference resulting from matches between Participating Teams concerned. Goal difference shall be calculated by deducting goals conceded by respective Participating Team in the League Round from goals scored by them

(c) Goal difference in all the matches

(d) Higher number of goals scored in the League Round by the Participating Teams; and

(e) Drawing of lots.

As per the rules, since Rajasthan United won today’s match against Navy, it qualifies for the quarterfinals.

This is because with three sides will ending up at seven points, Mumbai City FC and Rajasthan United FC had higher number of points in the matches involving the three sides.

Results between these three sides - ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and Rajasthan United

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United: 2-3

Rajasthan United vs Mumbai City: 1-5

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 1-1

This also means, Mumbai City FC qualifies as group topper and Rajasthan United qualifies as runner-up.

Rajasthan FC will face Hyderabad FC in the quarterfinal, the toppers of Group C.