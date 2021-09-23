Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting beats defending champion Gokulam to advance to semis

Mohammedan Sporting Club knocked out defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC out of the 130th edition of Durand Cup football as it beat the latter by a solitary goal in the first quarterfinal match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Marcus Joseph, a former Gokulam Kerala forward, found the net late in the opening half to decide the match in favour of Mohammedan Sporting.

Mohammedan Sporting will now meet FC Bengaluru United in the first semifinal tie on Monday (September 27). The Second Division outfit, which was scheduled to play its quarterfinal on Friday, received a bye against its opponent Army Red which pulled out of the tournament after multiple COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the team.

The match was also significant on another count as it opened up gate sales allowing a limited number of fans for the first time since the pandemic shut the doors on spectator attendance. The local organising committee of the tournament has now decided to open 50 percent of the seats to spectators for the semifinals and the final.