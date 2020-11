Duris extra-time winner sends Slovakia to Euro 2020

Michal Duris struck an extra-time winner as Slovakia profited from the few chances it had to stun Northern Ireland and 1,060 raucous home fans with a 2-1 victory in its Euro 2020 qualification playoff at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Slovakia led after 17 minutes as George Savilles wayward header in midfield proved a perfect through ball for Juraj Kucka, who provided a cool finish.

It looked as though that would be the winner until the Irish claimed a dramatic late equaliser when defender Milan Skriniar, who was the visitor's best player, turned the ball into his own net three minutes from the end of normal time.

But Duris beat home goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post with a low drive to seal back-to-back European Championship qualifications for Slovakia and a place in Group E at the tournament next year along with Spain, Sweden and Poland.

"There's not a great deal you can say. We couldn't have asked for more effort," Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough told Sky Sports.

"The game plan was put the ball in the box as much as possible and we did that.

"That's the worst I've felt after a game for sure. The players didn't know how to lay down and die. It's tough for me to have any consolation words."

Slovakia was gifted its opener on 17 minutes when Saville attempted a header back to Jonny Evans, but it eluded the centre back and set Kucka bearing down on goal.

It seemed as Northern Ireland was destined for defeat, though, as despite its frenetic possession in the closing stages of the 90 minutes, openings remained at a premium.

But it was level two minutes from full-time as Paddy McNairs scintillating run down the right ended with a low cross into the six-yard box, and when Skriniar flung out a boot, he could only direct the ball into his own net.

Gavin Whyte struck the post as the home side finished the stronger, but when the ball ricocheted kindly for Duris off the back of the unlucky Evans in the 110th minute, he rifled in a low shot that eluded Peacock-Farrell.

"It was one of the most important goals of my career," Duris said. "I am so glad we have qualified for the Euro finals again.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to all our fans who believed we would be able to get through."