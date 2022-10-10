Football

Serie A: Dybala suffers serious injury against Lecce, says Mourinho

Dybala was substituted straight after scoring the winning penalty in the 48th minute, leaving the pitch with what appeared to be a muscle problem. Medical staff put ice on his left thigh.

Reuters
10 October, 2022 07:36 IST
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma scoring the winner against Lecce before being subbed off with an injury.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma scoring the winner against Lecce before being subbed off with an injury. | Photo Credit: Paolo Bruno

AS Roma’s Argentina forward Paulo Dybala suffered a serious injury in the 2-1 home win over Lecce and may not be fit by the end of the year, coach Jose Mourinho said on Sunday.

Serie A talking points: Onana takes over, struggling Juventus and Napoli’s late show

“I say (Dybala is) bad, not to say very, very bad. Unfortunately, it is more very bad than (just) bad,” Mourinho told DAZN.

The Portuguese coach added that he imagined it would be difficult for Dybala to return before 2023.

“I’m not a doctor and I haven’t spoken to one, but from my experience, from what I understood from talking to Paulo, it (will be) difficult,” he said.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov. 20. 

