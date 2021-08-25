East Bengal to feature in ISL 2021-22 as Shree Cement agrees to continue partnership

Investor Shree Cement Limited on Wednesday agreed to extend its partnership with East Bengal, thereby allowing the club to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"We also want the games to happen. Due to certain reasons, we couldn't sign the final term sheet. We were trying since the past year to make things work. However, since you have requested we will be participating in this year's ISL," a spokesperson of the Rajasthan-based manufacturer said at a press conference organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the meeting, Banerjee said: "East Bengal has played the ISL last year owing to Shree Cement. This time things were a bit uncertain until now because of which day before yesterday, I too became a bit hostile.

Where will East Bengal fans go, I thought, if they aren't able to play? I want Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and even Mohammedan Sporting to play (in the ISL) in the upcoming days. They have a brand value in global football."

Senior East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar said,: "Didi has always been with us. For her, we could install floodlights at the club grounds. Just like last year, this year too Didi has help us come out of a tough spot. We thank her and SCL. Khela hobe! (We look forward to participating in the ISL)"

The decision comes after months of uncertainty, with Shree Cement at one point saying it would pull the plug on the deal it had entered with the club roughly one year ago. The two parties have been at loggerheads since the club officials had put up a fresh list of demands and had refused to sign the final contract after giving their consent in the term sheet when the agreement was signed last year.