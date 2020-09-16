East Bengal confirms submission of ISL bid documents

Kolkata giant East Bengal has submitted the Invitation to Bid (ITD) documents to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to participate in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The club took to twitter to make the announcement.

Happy to announce pic.twitter.com/USPo3ahKZJ — East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) September 15, 2020

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organiser of the Indian Super League, had invited bids for a new team to participate in ISL 2020-21.

The ISL, the top division of Indian football, currently has 10 teams, and the upcoming season -- set to begin on November 21 -- will be held behind closed doors in Goa.

FSDL invited bids from six cities – Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Ludhiana, Siliguri and Bhopal.

New sponsor

Earlier this month, after months of uncertainty, East Bengal got a sponsor, the Kolkata-headquartered cement major, Shree Cement. Announcing the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the State Secretariat, “We did not want East Bengal to be left out of the ISL or lose its importance, and lakhs of supporters be denied [the pleasure of watching their club play ISL].”

The club celebrated its 100th year on August 1 this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and financial worries. In April, East Bengal parted ways with its main sponsor, Quess Corp Ltd, when the latter announced a premature cessation of its professional contract with the club. Its traditional rival Mohun Bagan had merged with ATK FC, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka-owned football club that plays in the ISL.