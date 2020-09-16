Football Football East Bengal confirms submission of ISL bid documents Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organiser of the Indian Super League, had invited bids for a new team to participate in ISL 2020-21. Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 07:34 IST East Bengal has roped in a new investor in Shree Cement. - PTI Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 07:34 IST Kolkata giant East Bengal has submitted the Invitation to Bid (ITD) documents to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to participate in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The club took to twitter to make the announcement. Happy to announce pic.twitter.com/USPo3ahKZJ— East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) September 15, 2020 Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organiser of the Indian Super League, had invited bids for a new team to participate in ISL 2020-21.The ISL, the top division of Indian football, currently has 10 teams, and the upcoming season -- set to begin on November 21 -- will be held behind closed doors in Goa.FSDL invited bids from six cities – Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Ludhiana, Siliguri and Bhopal. New sponsorEarlier this month, after months of uncertainty, East Bengal got a sponsor, the Kolkata-headquartered cement major, Shree Cement. Announcing the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the State Secretariat, “We did not want East Bengal to be left out of the ISL or lose its importance, and lakhs of supporters be denied [the pleasure of watching their club play ISL].”The club celebrated its 100th year on August 1 this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and financial worries. In April, East Bengal parted ways with its main sponsor, Quess Corp Ltd, when the latter announced a premature cessation of its professional contract with the club. Its traditional rival Mohun Bagan had merged with ATK FC, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka-owned football club that plays in the ISL. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos