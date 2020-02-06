I-League: East Bengal ready for Aizawl challenge

East Bengal will be hosting Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Friday.

The Red and Golds’ have been struggling, having lost four of their last five fixtures. Their centenary year hasn’t gone according to the plan until now. They are seventh on the points table.

“It’s been a complicated season, but that’s football. It’s not easy to win always, but we have to regain our confidence to get back to where we were last year,” said midfielder Jaime Santos Colado.

The host will be without the services of Marcos Jimenez De La Espada, who was sent off in the dying seconds during their defeat to Indian Arrows, which might pave the way for Ansumana Kromah to make his first start since returning to the club.

The Mizoram outfit, however, have problems of their own. They are tenth in the standings, halfway into the season and are now in a race to avoid the dreaded drop.

“East Bengal are a good side any day, even when things aren’t going their way. They are a big team, with some great players. There’s still half a season left to play. They can do the impossible,” said Alfred Jaryan, captain of Aizawl FC.

The match will kick-off at 5 pm and will be broadcast live on 1Sports, with online streaming available on Fancode app and website.