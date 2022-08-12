Emami East Bengal announced the signing of five international players of the senior squad, subject to the completion of regulatory processes. Amongst the five players, Charalambos Kyriakou, the versatile defender from Cyprus will be the first player to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday, August 13.

The five international players

Charalambos Kyriakou: 32-year-old Cypriot versatile defender has played 11 times for the Cyprus national football team and has won all domestic honours in Cyprus.

Ivan Gonzalez: 32-year-old Spanish central defender played 36 of FC Goa’s 42 games in the last two ISL seasons. The former Real Madrid youth player won the Durand Cup with Goa last year.

Alex Lima: 33-year-old Brazilian versatile midfielder played 41 of Jamshedpur’s 42 games in the last two ISL seasons providing four assists and winning the 2021-22 League Winners Shield.

Cleiton Silva: 35-year-old Brazilian forward scored 16 goals and 7 assists in 37 matches for Bengaluru FC in the last two ISL seasons. He is the first ever foreign player to score 100 goals in Thailand.

Eliandro: 32-year-old Brazilian forward has won silverware in Lithuania and Malta besides having played for several clubs in Thailand where he has scored 23 goals in the last two and half seasons.