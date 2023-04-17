East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: When, where to watch Super Cup 2023, live streaming info

East Bengal faces Aizawl FC in a Group B clash of the Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on Monday.

It is a must-win match for East Bengal, which has drawn its first two group games against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, respectively.

How can East Bengal qualify?

Aizawl FC is already eliminated and will be playing for pride. However, for East Bengal, there is still a chance for qualification.

In order to qualify, East Bengal must win against Aizawl FC and hope that Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC draw their match.

LIVE STREAMING INFO Where will the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match be played? The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri At what time will the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match kick-off? The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5:00 PM IST on Monday, April 17. Where will the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted? The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network. How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match? The East Bengal vs Aizawl FC Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website.

Predicted lineups

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit(GK), Chungnunga, Cleiton(c), Suhair, Alex, Mobashir, Sarthak, Mahesh, Tuhin, Athul, Jervis

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia(GK), Lalmalsawma, Lalmuanawma, Lalchhawnkima, Lalbiakzuala, Saito, Mohri, Lalrinfela, Lalhlansanga, Ramsanga, Veras.