East Bengal vs Aizawl FC: When, where to watch Super Cup 2023, live streaming info

East Bengal faces Aizawl FC in a Group B clash of the Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium on Monday.
It is a must-win match for East Bengal, which has drawn its first two group games against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC, respectively.
How can East Bengal qualify?
Aizawl FC is already eliminated and will be playing for pride. However, for East Bengal, there is still a chance for qualification.
In order to qualify, East Bengal must win against Aizawl FC and hope that Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC draw their match.
Predicted lineups
East Bengal FC: Kamaljit(GK), Chungnunga, Cleiton(c), Suhair, Alex, Mobashir, Sarthak, Mahesh, Tuhin, Athul, Jervis
Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia(GK), Lalmalsawma, Lalmuanawma, Lalchhawnkima, Lalbiakzuala, Saito, Mohri, Lalrinfela, Lalhlansanga, Ramsanga, Veras.