Colado's injury-time penalty helps East Bengal hold Churchill Brothers 1-1

East Bengal equalised off a penalty in the final minute of the injury time to hold Churchill Brothers 1-1 in an I-League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. Jaime Santos found the target from the spot to secure the leveller for the host after the visitor had established the lead early off Willis Plaza.



Looking to regain the winning form after losing at home against the current leader Mohun Bagan in the its previous outing, Churchill Brothers got in the attack mode right after the start.

With the host’s defence still looking tentative, Churchill Brothers got the lead in the 10th minute. Plaza, quite familiar with the conditions having led the East Bengal attack for two seasons (2017 and 2018), made the most of it with a fine solo effort.

Match highlights | East Bengal 1-1 Churchill Brothers

Collecting a long floater near the East Bengal box, the Trinidadian got the better of three East Bengal defenders and found the net with a neat placement past goalkeeper Mirshad K.



East Bengal regrouped quickly and almost found the equaliser in the 11th minute when Brandon Vanlalremdika was set with a nice chance in the Churchill box by Jaime Santos. The former’s attempt, however, missed the target from close.

Related | I-League 2019-20: Points table, goals scored, goals difference

The host continued its quest for the equaliser after the break just to see its efforts falling flat in the striking zone. With its strikers unable to put the desired finish on the many opportunities coming their way, a penalty in the 94th minute finally opened the goal route for East Bengal.

After substitute Ansumana Kromah was brought down by the Churchill defender Suresh Meitei inside the box, Jaime Santos netted from the spot to secure the equaliser.

The 1-1 draw meant East Bengal now has 19 points, while Churchill Brothers has 20.

Aizawl comes from behind to hold Real Kashmir

Relegation-threatened Aizawl FC pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind 2-2 draw against host Real Kashmir FC.

The Snow Leopards were given the lead by Scotsman Mason Robertson (36') in the first half and it was looking quite comfortable for the host after Englishman Kallum Higginbotham (54') doubled it at the beginning of the second.

However, young Rochharzela (84', 87') had other ideas, coming up with a double-strike in the space of three minutes to stun the home supporters present in the stands.

(With inputs from PTI)