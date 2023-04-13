PREVIEW

After making a strong start to its Super Cup campaign with a win over Aizawl FC, Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on fellow-Indian Super League side East Bengal FC in another crunch tie at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here on Thursday.

HFC beat Aizawl 2-1 in the previous round, while EBFC played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC, leaving Hyderabad in a strong position in Group B going into this game.

Read full preview ​HERE​

Predicted XI

East Bengal: Kamaljit (GK), Mobashir, Kyriacou, Sarthak, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin, Alex Lima, Mahesh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Athul

Hyderabad FC: Anuj, Aaren D Silva, , Reagan, Chinglensana, Onaindia, Sahil, Borja, Narzary, Chianese, Manoj, Abdul

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST on Thursday, April 13.

Where will the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match?

The East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website.

Squads

East Bengal FC

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, and Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, and Mohammed Rafi

Midfielders: Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, and Javi Siverio